A winter weather advisory will go into effect at 3pm today, and is set to expire by 1pm Tuesday for a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain on the way.
A light mix of snow and sleet will develop by mid-afternoon into the early evening. A few slick spots can be expected late this afternoon, with more widespread slick spots developing after sunset. The snow and sleet mixture will transition to freezing rain from south to north through the night. The main, treated roads should be OK, but it would be a good idea to stay off the roads unless you must get out.
Precipitation will taper to a drizzle by the Tuesday morning commute. Temperatures will warm at or slightly above freezing, meaning treated main roads should be decent. However, those side roads will likely be a sheet of ice. We are expecting most of our area to warm enough Tuesday to see much of the ice melt on area roadways.
Overall, the entire area should expect a light glaze of icing on untreated and elevated objects, with ice totals up to a tenth of an inch. This is NOT enough to create any power outage concerns, thankfully. Snowfall totals look minimal, too. Best chance to get a little snow laid down will be north of U.S. 30 before the freezing rain takes over. Areas toward Defiance likely see an inch or so of snow.