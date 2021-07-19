A new event planned in downtown Lima to bring awareness to mental health and getting the assistance needed

A new team effort is happening in downtown Lima to bring people together in support of good mental health and how to achieve it.
“Celebrating You: for Mental Health Awareness” is a partnership of the Mental Health & Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize and Hardin Counties, Downtown Lima Inc., and the Lima Symphony Orchestra. The event will promote mental health resources and hopefully reduce the stigma around seeking help. There will be a focus on the underserved community with the newly formed “Mental Health Ambassadors”, a group of local African American salon owners, barbers, and small business owners working with communities of color.
Lisa K. Bradley a mental health advocate explains, “We meet regularly, we have been through mental health first aid training. We’ve got other training opportunities that are coming their way. And in that training it empowers them to talk to their families more, to share more ways that we can support one another in this difficult time we are in.”
“Celebrating You” will be held Saturday, August 14th in the north quads of Lima’s Town Square. Family activities will be from 2 to 5:30 and a more adult-themed event with speakers and entertainment from 6 to 8 pm.