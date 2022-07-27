A new initiative by the City of Lima could start to fill the gap in the workforce

The city of Lima is hoping to help close the gap that most businesses are facing in the workforce.
They are calling in “GenNext” a youth workforce initiative. It was kicked off today at the Mayor's weekly briefing. It is an opportunity for individuals ages 16 to 24 to get pre-employment education sessions and an 8-week paid internship in a career matching that person’s interest to promote the importance of self-sufficiency.
Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith says, “The GenNext program allows the opportunity for individuals to get that first job, to have some professional experience and training. But it also allows young people to see what are the opportunities here, right here in our community in your back door.”
Work Force and Small Business Development Coordinator Amber Martin adds, “So our internships will be 20 hours a week starting in the summer. An internship is just different than your summer job as we are looking for our youth to be able to explore a career field. Having that first exposure of what that path might look like for them.”
The city is currently getting businesses and industries on board for the “GenNext” initiative and they will be accepting applicants from youth starting the first of 2023 with internships starting in the summer.
