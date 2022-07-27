A new initiative by the City of Lima could start to fill the gap in the workforce

The city of Lima is hoping to help close the gap that most businesses are facing in the workforce.

They are calling in “GenNext” a youth workforce initiative. It was kicked off today at the Mayor's weekly briefing. It is an opportunity for individuals ages 16 to 24 to get pre-employment education sessions and an 8-week paid internship in a career matching that person’s interest to promote the importance of self-sufficiency.

