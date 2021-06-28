A new initiative will allow women to empower women to get ahead in life

A new initiative of the United Way of Greater Lima is uniting women to help women.
“Women United” is a national program of United Way and now has a group in Lima Allen County. The program is designed for women to network together, make a positive impact and drive change in the community.
United Way Labor Liaison Erin Hardesty explains, “Women United is a group of women in Allen County and it’s an infinity group basically. So, what our initiative is, is to help women and children in the Allen County community. Our first project that we are going to support is the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, but we’ll have a lot more as we go along. What we really need right now are members.”
If you are interested in learning more about this volunteer-driven program, contact the United Way of Greater Lima.