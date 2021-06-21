A new king and queen crowned in Putnam County

The Putnam County Fair kicked off on Monday, and a new king and queen were announced.
Four men and four women were up for the title of Putnam County Jr. Fair King and Queen. The 2020 queen and king were on hand to give a speech to the packed grandstands, as well as crown the winners this year. The king for 2021 is Kaleb Gillespie, a recent graduate of Leipsic high school, and the queen is Caitlyn Maag, a recent Pandora-Gilboa graduate. The two will get to go around to other fairs this summer to represent Putnam County, but it would not be possible without their work ethic.
Caitlyn Maag, the 2021 Putnam County Jr. Fair Queen said, “I think all of my hard work has made this possible. Without putting in the hard work, I wouldn’t be here.”
Kaleb Gillespie, the 2021 Putnam County Jr. Fair King said, “I join a group of elite people that were once queen and king, and my hard work has paid off for me. I worked hard to get my state FFA degree. I think that was a great achievement to get this achievement.”
The fair will run through the Saturday the 26th. You can find the full schedule at http://www.putnamcountyfair.com/schedule.html.