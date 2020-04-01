A new ministry for homeless out on the road

A donation from West Ohio Community Action Partnership is going to help the chronic homeless in Allen County.
From the outside, it looks like an ordinary bus, but on the inside is where changes will happen. The Gathering Place at New Creations will be using it to minister to the homeless. The bus is stocked with hygiene items, food, a microwave, and even a refrigerator. There hope is to get to know those in need and connect them with services that could benefit them.
Pastor Russ Thomas had this to say, “Actually sit on the bus, meet with them on a regular basis, and build that trust first, and then work our way towards those documents to use the social services in town, because a lot of the chronically homeless folks won’t use social services.”
Thomas says they have been meeting with city and other local agencies about how the bus can be used during the COVID-19 response for the homeless.