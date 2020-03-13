A new normal plan in place for Lima Schools during three week shut down

Following the governor’s instructions, Lima City Schools will close next week. Friday, the superintendent announced the district's plans for everyone affected.
Lima City Schools already had Monday March 16 scheduled as a day off. They now have a plan in place beginning on Tuesday for the closures due to the coronavirus concerns.
To start though, on Monday all custodians will be working to clean and sanitize all schools thoroughly.
By the end of the day Friday, all students will leave with two library books, their study material and knowledge of how to use several online platforms to keep up with their school work. By the students continuing their education during the break, the district calendar remains on track.
"When June hits, the kids want to go home and they want to have their summers and a lot of them have commitments," Jill Ackerman said, superintendent. "I have a junior in high school, student here that will be—he’s already enlisted into the military for his summer. And he told me yesterday he leaves like June 2. So we need to try to accommodate everybody right now."
Students that rely on food at school won’t go hungry. On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday they can stop at their nearest school to pick up a breakfast and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Students without internet access for school work can pick up hard copies Wednesday during the same time.
"And our four food pantries unity, north, freedom and heritage those food pantries will be open to families," said Ackerman. "If they call the school, the school will have a prepackaged box ready for them to pick up at the door."
Staff will have some getting used to new procedures as well.
"We have tried to make some concessions to shorten that work day so it can just be intensive planning," Ackerman said. "You know they’re used to being together in groups and working together. We’re asking them to try and keep that social distance. We’ve learned new things like Hangout on Google where everybody can be together through the computer. So it’s kind of like it’ll be a new normal for awhile.
The Spartan Health Clinic will remain open through the week. Keep checking the school websites and social media for new updates.
On Wednesday, the district will make assessments and prepare a schedule for the following week. Any questions you can call the help line at 419-996-3254.
Monday March 16
No School. Custodians conduct full cleaning of buildings.
Tuesday March 17
Staff works 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Parents/Students pick up grab and go food 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Wednesday March 18
Staff works 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Parents/Students pick up grab and go food 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Can also pick up hard copies of homework 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Thursday March 19
Staff works 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Parents/Students pick up grab and go food 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Lunches will be given for Thursday and Friday.
Friday March 20
All Buildings are closed.