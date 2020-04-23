A new program at Ohio Northern University is key to getting medications to patients

A new program through the Ohio Northern University Raabe College of Pharmacy has expanded due to recent precautions from the coronavirus pandemic.
In January, the college started delivery service of medications to their clients in the “Health Wise” program to meet a need they were seeing in the community. Now that need has expanded as the COVID-19 social distancing has grown. “HealthWise” delivery started as a once a week service but thanks to a pharmacist resident in the program deliveries will expand.
Clayton Miller says if he is available, he is willing to assist residents with getting their medication. “The original idea was to have everything consolidated to one day. But because of the need and especially at this time, I live in the town so I am willing and able any day that I am accessible to come and do it. Because again this is a lot different than anything that’s ever happened in the world. So, you know we want to be that service and provide that care to the people that need it. So, really we’re doing it every day that we can.”
To find out more about Ohio Northern’s “HealthWise” program you can call 419-772-1050 or go online at https://www.onu.edu/onu-healthwise.