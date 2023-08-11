A new sign in Lima hopes to promote unity within the community

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The NAACP is also hoping that new signs spark positivity in the area.
A sign was commissioned that reads "Unity in the Community", all in the hope that people in our area come together and unite as one. The group aims for this to be a kickoff of a series of events that they will bring to the area to bring families together.
"So it is our intentions after this event, is to continue to move forward to our long-term goal, and we are going to have a Unity in the Community Day at the local park. Where there will be entertainment, there will be food, everything will be free just to bring people together," said Ron Fails, Lima president of the NAACP.
"I just want to make sure that the first step is taken, that is why I had designed the sign, turned it over to my friends at The Cheap Sign Company, and they got it made for me, and got it up today and it's looking great," explained Ray Magnus, who designed the sign.
The sign is located on the side of the 318 Restaurant on Main Street.