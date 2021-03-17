Happy St. Patrick's Day! A foggy start this morning, but expect improving weather with partly sunny skies and temperatures soaring into the lower 60s this afternoon.
Conditions will go downhill tonight. Showers will work in mid to late evening, with steady light to moderate rain developing by late tonight. Temperatures will fall from the 50s down to the low 40s by daybreak Thursday.
Thursday brings soaking rains, gusty winds, and falling temperatures. There is even a chance (not a guarantee) for wet snow to mix in by late afternoon/early evening for some locations, especially north. Rain totals of 1"+ area-wide. Winds may cause isolated power outages, with peak gusts up to 50mph. Bottom-line, Thursday is flat-out nasty. Precipitation will quickly taper away during the evening.
Sunshine returns Friday. Temperatures will be chilly and winds will still be breezy, though nowhere as strong as Thursday. Highs in the lower 40s are expected. After a frosty Saturday morning, temperatures are set to warm quickly this weekend. Highs between 50-55° Saturday, then around 60° Sunday. Skies will be clear and sunny.