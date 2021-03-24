Very mild weather is on tap for our Wednesday. Isolated and quick-hitting showers are possible, mainly before noon. Decent intervals of sunshine will allow temperatures to reach 70° for the afternoon. Winds will be breezy, sustained at 15-25mph from the southwest.
Expect quiet weather tonight into the first half of Thursday. Rain showers will arrive during the afternoon hours.
A potent storm system will move over the area Thursday night. We expect widespread rainfall, a few thunderstorms, and very windy conditions developing. A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued from the National Weather Service, in effect from 12AM-8AM Friday morning. Gusts could reach 50 to 60mph. There is a non-zero threat for a brief, spin-up tornado, but the main concern here will be the wind.
Rain showers will quickly depart Friday. Very windy in the morning, but those winds decrease considerably during the afternoon and evening as the system quickly moves out. It will be a cooler day with highs only reaching the lower to middle 50s.
Most of Saturday is trending dry with a brief warm-up. Highs are forecast to reach the middle 60s. A frontal system will bring scattered showers toward Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Rain chances quickly exit later Sunday morning, with some sun by the afternoon. Temperatures will turn much cooler Sunday into Monday.