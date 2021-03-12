A crisp Friday morning with temperatures about 25° cooler than Thursday morning. Expect a very nice day with some sunshine and highs in the middle 50s.
The weekend forecast stays dry with temperatures closer to normal for mid-March. We forecast upper 40s-around 50° Saturday, then lower 50s Sunday. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday. We should see a bit more clouds on Sunday.
The forecast next week continues to feature chances for rain and some swings in the temperature. The trend for Monday is the hold off on rain until later in the day. Some data suggests some mixing with wintry precipitation, but the confidence in that is low and it shouldn't cause any impact. The system will be weakening as it moves through. Tuesday, the system starts to fall apart as it shifts east. We should see lots of dry-time Tuesday with just a few periods of light rain or sprinkles. Most of Wednesday appears dry, then another system will eject from the southwest and bring a renewed rain threat Thursday. Right now, the Thursday system looks much more organized compared to Monday's system. Exact track will be key in how much rain and whether or not anything "wintry" could sneak in. Sunshine looks to return Friday.
Temperature Uncertainty: There is lower than normal confidence in the temperature forecast next week - particularly from Tuesday through Thursday time-frame. Some data overnight trended much warmer (60s), while other data is consistently cooler (40s). Instead of a "knee-jerk" reaction, we continue the middle-ground approach with the idea that the numbers are subject to change.