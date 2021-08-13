Our chances of rain are trending lower for our Friday as much of the day will be dry with periods of sun and clouds. The best chance for a few showers or storms will develop later in the day. Expect a warm and humid high in the middle 80s, still a bit cooler than Thursday.
The forecast carries low chances for a shower or storm through the evening. A lot of spots manage to stay dry, but keep the rain gear handy in case. The humidity will begin dropping after 9PM.
The weekend forecast is looking good. Expect partly sunny skies with highs near 80°. Low humidity will give the air a much different feel than the past several days.
The dry air does not last. Humidity will creep back up starting Monday. The area will get into a humid stretch of weather with daily chances for isolated to scattered showers and storms next week. High temperatures will range in the low to mid 80s with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Tropical Depression Fred is sitting just off the northern coast of Cuba this morning. Fred is expected to form back into a tropical storm later today. The latest forecast has it tracking up the Gulf coast side of Florida this weekend, then making a landfall near Panama City Sunday night. This system pretty much falls apart and becomes unrecognizable as it lifts north toward Ohio next week, but will certainly deliver Gulf-like air into the state.