A parade of teachers rolled through Continental to see their students while keeping a safe distance

Students at Continental Elementary got to watch a parade of their teachers drive by as they tried to spread some joy to families during the Easter weekend.
It was a celebration that spread throughout the whole village of Continental. A caravan of teachers and staff from the school rolled through town in a parade to say hello to their students they haven’t seen in weeks, and hopefully spread some cheer through the holiday.
The parade started at the school and maneuvered in and out of side streets, making sure to reach as many student’s homes as possible.
“We miss our kids and we wanted to have the opportunity to see them all out and still social distance,” says principal Tracy Potts.
It’s just an added bonus that they get to tie in an Easter celebration with the parade. “Easter is a time, just like Christmas is a time where families get together, and unfortunately this year is going to be a little different so I’m hoping this will bring joy to those people who are able to get out and about today and to get some family time by still being safe,” says Potts.
Students and their families waited eagerly in front of their homes and on Main St. holding up signs to show their teachers, and excitedly waved as they drove by.