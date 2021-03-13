A partnership in Lima is helping more minorities get vaccinated

Mercy Health and the Steering Committee on Racial Injustice and Reform partnered up to put on a vaccine clinic Saturday. This started as a conversation to help get more minorities vaccinated and organizers hope that today’s event will be just the start to doing just that.
“The bottom line is that we want to increase the number of vaccines for everyone,” says Dr. Willie Heggins of the Steering Committee on Racial Injustice and Reform in Lima. “But recognizing yes, the minority population, there is a disproportionate number of those in the minority community that are receiving these vaccines. We are just trying to come up with different creative strategies to increase that opportunity.”
“The vaccine symbolizes so much for so many people and most importantly it’s about health,” says Cory Wertz, Chief Nursing Officer Mercy Health-St. Rita’s. “It is finally being able to see beyond just the pandemic. What it does is offer the opportunity for just a select few, but for everybody to stop that spread and get back to some normalcy.”
50 Johnson and Johnson vaccines were given out Saturday during the clinic.