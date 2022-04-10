A perfect day to wrap up the Cabin Fever Hiking series in Auglaize Co.

The Heritage Trails Park District wrapped up their Cabin Fever Hiking series with the April Showers Hike. Since there was nothing but sunshine in sight Sunday, people took advantage of the weather to explore the Miami and Erie Towpath Trail north of St. Marys. There are four hikes in the series, which gives people the chance to explore a different section of the towpath trail starting in New Bremen in January working its way up to St. Marys in April. But even though the hiking series is over, the park district wants to remind people that anytime is a good time to get out and enjoy nature.
“It is time to get out and about,” says Terry McDonald, Heritage Trails Park District. “I think people are doing that more now. But as we know, yesterday it was snowing in Northwest Ohio and today is 60 and sunny. Pick your days of what you prefer, but there is so much to do in Auglaize County, and we have so many great park areas to explore. You don’t have to drive very far. You can recreate right here in Auglaize County and there are lots of options to do that.”
The Heritage Trails Park District is having a self-guided spring wildflower hike at Kuffner Nature Preserve from April 25th through May 1st. There will be signs up to help you identify the wildflowers along the hiking trails. For more information go to the park district’s Facebook page.
