The Lima Police Department is investigating a stabbing at a downtown restaurant. The incident happened around 4 o'clock PM at the McDonalds on Market Street.
Detectives say that a man and woman were sitting in the restaurant when an argument broke out. The male stabbed the female in the leg and took off on foot, heading north of the restaurant. The injuries were non-life threatening, and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The police department hasn't released any information about the suspect or the victim.