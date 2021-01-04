No major storm systems will impact our weather over the next week, and temperatures will remain slightly above normal.
Expect a cloudy Monday with just a few hints of sun before sunset. Highs will top out in the middle 30s.
There is a weak disturbance that tracks our direction late tonight through Tuesday. Anything that falls will be light, but data is hinting at patches of freezing drizzle later tonight. The best chance for a light wintry mix arrives during the morning hours Tuesday, with a mix of snow showers and patchy drizzle. A dusting of snow could occur in spots. While this is very light, be aware that slick spots are possible if you are travelling late tonight or Tuesday morning. By noon-time and onward, we warm well above freezing with mainly dry skies for the afternoon.
We can call the second half of the week a "rinse and repeat" forecast. Cloudy skies, but relatively uneventful weather with dry conditions expected. A system will track south of our region toward Kentucky/Tennessee Thursday into Friday, but all indications are this will stay well south of us. Temperatures each day will reach the 30s. By Saturday, we should finally see some sunshine. There are mixed signals for a system to arrive at some point early next week. We will keep Monday dry for now as we watch the trends.
If you are looking for a more active wintry pattern, we will be waiting for at least another week or so. The pattern slowly becomes more active as we reach mid-month, and temperatures are expected to trend closer to normal. We are also keeping our eyes on the polar vortex. The polar vortex is weakening, and expected to initially send a lobe of very cold air to Europe and Siberia next week, and not North America. However, there is a "chance" that could eventually trickle it's way into North America late this month, but that remains far from a certainty.