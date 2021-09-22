A renewal levy for the Lima City School District will be on November ballot

The Lima City School District is asking voters to support them on their renewal levy at the polls in November.
The 5.99 mills property tax was first passed by voters in 2012. This is a renewal so it’s no new taxes and it will be used for operating expenses and permanent improvements. School officials say that the dollars that are raised are crucial to keeping the school operating efficiently.
Superintendent Jill Akerman explains, “A portion of it goes to the daily operations of the school district and everything that entails, including transportation. The other portion of it is for permanent improvement so we’re able to keep our buildings looking as beautiful as they do.”
Election Day is Tuesday, November 2nd with polls opening at 6:30 am through 7:30 pm.