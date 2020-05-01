A Sidney teen dies after being stabbed by another teen during fight

Authorities say a 15-year-old boy fatally stabbed another teen who had sent his girlfriend a text he thought was disrespectful in Sidney on Thursday night.

The Sidney Police Department says the suspect and three others had gone to the home of another 15-year-old to challenge him and an acquaintance to a fight. The victim was stabbed at least once in the stomach and was taken to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The suspect was charged with murder and was being held in a youth detention center. No other injuries were reported.

 

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.