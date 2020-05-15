A simply survey can help the City of Lima allocate federal funding

The City of Lima is continuing to work on their 5-year consolidated plan and is asking for community input.
There is a short survey that they would like for you to take and the information gathered will help administrators to consider where the community would like to see federal grant money to be spent. Previous grant dollars have been used for benefits and services to low and moderate income individuals and families. That funding comes from Community Development Block Grant and Home Investment Partnership Program grants for affordable housing and community development needs.
The survey is less than 10 questions asking your opinion on community needs. It closes on May 29th and is being done by Survey Monkey.