A small group of GOP state representatives trying to impeach DeWine

A handful of Republican Ohio House members have drafted orders of impeachment against Governor Mike DeWine.
The group is being led by Clermont County Representative John Becker. He says that DeWine violated the state and the United States Constitution for the way that he handled Ohio's primary election. Just a day before the March 17th election was set to take place, DeWine ordered it delayed three months because of the number of confirmed cases across the state. The impeachment orders cite that DeWine's orders on closing businesses at the start of the outbreak and the mandatory mask order as reasons for him to be impeached.
For the impeachment to move forward, it needs to pass by a majority vote in the House, and the Ohio Senate would oversee the trial. But the chances of getting the votes needed to start the process are slim.