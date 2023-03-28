A Sneaker Ball is being held to honor the life of Ericka Boddie and raise scholarship funds

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The spirit of a Lima woman will be carried on through a scholarship endowment set up in her memory.
The Ericka Boddie Memorial Scholarship Fund is set up through the University of Findlay and will help African American Women on their college journey. Last year, Boddie lost her battle with breast cancer at the age of 41. Family members says they didn’t know the impact she had in the community as a social worker and as a volunteer for various programs. But the scholarship will help continue Boddie’s efforts to give back.
“I didn’t see everything that she done,” says Patricia Carter, Ericka’s mother. “Because the type of job she done, she kept it strictly business, you would have to know her. She was so silent about things, and she moved so quietly that I missed so many things. And after this I just begin to see things just flourish.”
Her friends and family are holding a Sneaker Ball on April 8th at the Veterans Civic and Convention Center at 7 to celebrate Ericka's life and raise funds for the scholarship fund. Tickets are $30 for one person, $50 for two. To get your tickets to log on https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ericka-boddie-scholarship-foundation-sneaker-ball-tickets-572105903157?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.