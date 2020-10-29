LIMA, Ohio - A wet Thursday is on tap as showers will fall heavily at times this morning, becoming more scattered and light by the afternoon. Watch for ponding of water on area roadways and take it slow. Temperatures for most will not escape the 40s. Our far northwest may reach 50° where more dry hours are likely later today.
Trick-or-treat weather will be cold and a bit damp, but any showers will be light by that point, mainly from Lima and points south.
Expect dry weather to return Friday. It will be cloudy through the morning, but clouds will gradually give way to sunshine during the afternoon. It will be a chilly day with highs in the middle 40s.
High pressure will bring clear and frosty weather Friday night, then we should see a slight surge in temperatures Saturday under sunny skies. Highs Saturday reach the lower to middle 50s. A potent cold front arrives Sunday. Temperatures will actually fall from the upper 40s in the morning to the lower 40s/upper 30s later in the afternoon! It will be windy with gusts exceeding 30mph. Despite the big drop in temperatures, most areas won't see any precipitation from this front.
We are likely to wake up to 20s Monday morning. Wind chills could dip as low as the upper teens. After a chilly day Monday, a rapid warming takes place through the week! Election Day looks sunny with highs in the 50s, then the 60s (yes, 60s!) take over from Wednesday onward as a sunny, quiet weather pattern takes hold. Not too shabby for November!