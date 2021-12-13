In a time of year where we are normally talking about snow, our area saw a very rare December tornado early Saturday morning. The twister touched down roughly 3 miles south of Ada, lasting for roughly 1.6 miles. The National Weather Service survey concluded the maximum winds hit EF-1 strength at 110mph. Significant damage occurred at the intersection of SR 309/235, then continued into an open field before crossing Township Road 55. It is believed the tornado finally lifted as it crossed Township Road 64.
The good news is we have a very nice weather pattern to begin the work week! Expect plenty of sunshine through Tuesday!! A bit breezy this afternoon, but the winds will relax overnight and remain light on Tuesday.
Changes arrive by Wednesday with cloudy skies and a few showers. The best chance of any rain is during the morning. The highest chance of showers this week arrives Thursday with a cold front. The other story? More wind! Wednesday is rather breezy, then downright windy at times Wednesday night and Thursday. Maximum gusts could reach or exceed 40mph.
The work week ends cooler with highs slipping back to the middle 40s Friday. A southern system could bring rain or a little mix to the area Friday night into the first part of Saturday. It looks to dry out on Sunday with a reinforcing shot of cooler air. That said, there is no arctic or brutal cold expected from now through Christmas.
Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!