A clear, calm, and very cold Friday morning across west-central Ohio with lows dropping between 25-29°! Expect sunny skies and calm winds throughout the day with highs rebounding to around 50°.
Once the sun sets, temperatures plummet with a clear sky and calm winds. Make sure you take the coat and scarf with you this evening as temperatures will already fall into the 30s by 8PM. The lows will end up in the upper 20s for many by early Saturday morning. This should be the last morning of sub-freezing lows for a while.
Plan on a sunny and quiet weekend! The warming trend becomes noticeable by Saturday with highs in the middle 50s. Lows will drop to the middle 30s Saturday night, then surge to 60° or so Sunday. A great weekend to venture outdoors and take in the remaining fall foliage!
Next week starts sunny and mild with highs in the 60s. Clouds will increase Tuesday, with our next chance of rain Tuesday night as a quick hitting system moves through. Right now, much of Wednesday looks dry with a slight drop in temperatures. By Thursday, the 60s make a brief return ahead of a stronger system approaching. This will bring a better chance of rain our way for the late portion of next week.