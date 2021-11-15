Our first snow of the season took place over the weekend as a winter-like chill arrived. That very cold air sticks around for our Monday, but a stout warm-up is in the forecast for midweek!
Much of our Monday is dry with some sunshine breaking out of the clouds. Clouds will tend to increase through the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s to 40°.
More snow this evening? As a warm front lifts up from the southwest, this allows for some snow showers to be generated across the area, mainly after 6pm through about midnight. Not everyone will see snow, but localized areas of under a half-inch will be possible on grassy/elevated objects.
Tuesday is a better day as warmer air moves in. After a chilly morning, the afternoon warms up close to 50° as clouds give way to some sunshine!
Temperatures only hit the low 40s Tuesday night, then soar to the low/middle 60s for Wednesday with more clouds and a few stray showers. It does appear most of the rain waits until Wednesday night into early Thursday. Widespread rain totals of a quarter to half inch will be possible.
Colder air follows for late week, but it does look quiet for at least a couple of days. A brief rebound to seasonable temperatures this weekend, then it looks quite cold for early next week.