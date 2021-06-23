A toe-tapping good time returning to Faurot Park as Concerts in the Parks kicks off June 27th

Another Lima favorite is making its way back this Sunday as life starts to get back to normal.
The Council for the Arts of Greater Lima and Happy Daz restaurants will kick off the 55th season of the “Concerts in the Parks” with the classic rock sounds of “Probable Cause”. After a year off due to COVID, organizers say it’s great to be back and give the community something to come out and enjoy.
Bart Mills Director for the Arts of Greater Lima explains, “So we’re thrilled to be back, and everybody was excited. I know I talked to John Heaphy over at Happy Daz and he was immediately back as a sponsor. We talked to the bands; they were lining up to play. And so, everybody who participates in this is thrilled to be back. AS hopefully is the audience will be on Sunday nights.
The concerts will be held at the Rotary Pavilion in Faurot Park starting at 7 pm. Concerts will be every Sunday through August 8th, excluding July 4th.