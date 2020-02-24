"A Walk With Grace" asks for community support to help get it on national television

A locally filmed and produced movie is making a name for itself and could be on its way to becoming America’s Easter movie.
“A Walk with Grace” was released in November but is centered around Easter, faith, and community. It’s currently available on Amazon and 10 other online formats. So far it’s been downloaded nearly 10,000 times but those numbers need to be higher. That’s where the Lima community and surrounding area come into play. The film's producer is asking people to download and watch the movie, saying you may be surprised to see their point of view of what living in Lima and Midwest Ohio can mean.
Lima native and producer Nick Kellis says they bring out the true meaning of community in the movie. “To make something that showcases the livability in Lima, that showcases why this is a great place to bring your business. That’s very much ingrained into the story which tells why it’s a great place to have a standard of living that you can’t get in a big crazy city. You can have it all here and that’s what the movie really says and if we don’t get those numbers up the world's not going to know.”
If the movie hits 20,000 paid downloads from platforms like Amazon, networks such as Hallmark and Lifetime will consider airing it. Soon an independent film shot in Lima could be on national television.