The work week starts off with temperatures running a solid 10° above normal as the dry stretch continues. Expect hazy skies from wildfire smoke aloft, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s by the afternoon. Winds will not be as gusty as over the weekend, but sustained around 10mph from the southwest.
A cold front will create some changes in our weather between Tuesday and Wednesday. The first change will be increasing winds. By Tuesday afternoon, winds could gust around 30mph. Overall, the daylight hours are dry outside of a very stray shower. Temperatures could reach 90° in spots. A line of showers and storms should pass through the area Tuesday night. Exact timing is still up for grabs, but the best chances are after 8pm, with the severe threat decreasing after midnight. Strong, localized damaging wind is the greatest concern.
Wednesday is much cooler with highs only in the 70s. The slow nature of the front keeps the day rather cloudy with some lingering showers, but those showers should largely exit by early to mid afternoon.
The cooler weather is very short-lived. The 80s are already back Thursday, with middle 80s by the weekend! A few low chances for a shower or storm, but the pattern looks mainly dry from Thursday into early next week.