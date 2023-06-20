A week in the life of a junior fair exhibitor at the Putnam County Fair

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - County fairs mean great food, fun, rides, and concerts. But for many children, these aren't the things they think about when attending the fair. Our Madison Kenjura has the story.
The 168th Putnam County Fair started on Monday, June 19th, with the theme "We have a good thing growing!"; this is especially true for those involved in the junior fair, who have dedicated months to preparing and raising their animals to compete in this week's livestock shows.
"I talk myself through every show, like I'm talking to every animal, I'm talking to myself through it, in my head," said Keelie Langhals, dairy feeder senior showman champion. "And I have my dad standing on the sidelines saying you can do it, take a deep breath, it's hard, and then you just kind of power through it, fix what you can do, set up really quick as fast as you can, especially with the judge this year and be ready to go."
Every child participates in a contest at the fair where they showcase their livestock and showmanship skills. In the livestock show, animals are presented and evaluated based on their physical breed traits, as outlined in their breed standard. On the other hand, showmanship involves demonstrating how well the exhibitor can present and handle the animal, which can be quite challenging.
"You just spend time with it, hours out the barn, over time, you just kind of develop that bond where my calf only walked with me this year, wouldn't walk with my dad and so when you would walk it and seeing that it responds to you know that when doing a good job and going in the ring, going to a new place, they trust you that you're going to keep them safe," explained Langhals.
In addition to participating in livestock shows, many junior fair attendees have additional responsibilities. Several exhibitors serve on the junior fair board and/or the fair's court, which are crucial in ensuring smooth operations.
"You're not just here for yourself, you're here to help all the younger kids showing them what to do, kind of talking them through it. Kids are always coming up to you asking questions, okay what am I supposed to do? How do I do this? And it's really nice to be able to help a lot other kids and really helps you grow as a person yourself because then overall you get better speaking abilities and just overall you grow as a person," said Addison Ellerbrock, 2023 Rabbit and Poultry Princess.
Although the junior fair competition is for children aged 8 through 18, they acknowledge that it is only possible with the support of their family.
"This really I feel has brought my family together, we love doing it. We go to other counties and do it too so it helps bring everyone together I feel like, it's like a family thing," commented Zachary Ruhe, junior fairboard member.
From now until June 23rd, 4Hers and members of the FFA will continue to work with their projects before entering Friday's sale at 8 a.m.