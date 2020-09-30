A Wisconsin man accused of a sexual assault in Delphos takes plea deal

A Wisconsin man accused of rape takes a plea deal to a reduced charge. Alcides Ordonez-Cruz, 27, pleaded guilty to Gross Sexual Imposition and Endangering Children in Van Wert Common Pleas Court this week. As part of the plea deal, the rape charge was dropped. Ordonez-Cruz was wanted by the Delphos Police Department for allegedly sexually assaulting a family member in December 2019. Following the indictment, Ordonez-Cruz fled and was arrested in Kentucky by the U.S. Marshals. He was sentenced to 6 years in prison and was labeled a Tier 2 sex offender.