A young girl's struggle with a rare heart defect brings awareness to congenital heart disease

February is traditionally known as Heart Health Month and this year a young child is bringing awareness to congenital heart disease.
When Juniper Sharp was born with Tetralogy (te-tral-uh-jee) of Fallot (Fal-oh), a heart defect that didn’t allow her heart to pump blood properly it wasn’t certain if she would survive. At 6 months old she underwent open-heart surgery to repair the damage and will be celebrating her 2nd birthday later this month. She was recognized Wednesday at Lima Mayor David Berger’s weekly briefing as her doctor described the heart defect.
Cardiologist Dr. Pamela Gardner adds, “Right now they're pretty much swishing blood back and forth between the right side and the left side and the blood never gets appropriately to the lung which is where you get the oxygen. So, fixing that and making the pathway if you will for the blood correct, so the blood can flow appropriately, just turns these babies lives around.”
Rita Krouskop is Juniper’s grandmother and had this to add, “She has a full wonderful life ahead of her to be a brilliant young lady. What we’re doing right now is just bringing awareness to congenital heart disease, not only for Juniper, but for all babies born with heart defects.”
Juniper will need regular follow-ups with the cardiologist to monitor her progress. According to the CDC, 1 in nearly every 2,500 born in the United States is born with Tetralogy of Fallot.