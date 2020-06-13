The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s latest research shows that even car crashes and legal consequences aren’t deterring drivers from engaging in dangerous or risky behavior behind the wheel.
The data shows a gap between drivers' attitudes about risky driving behaviors and what they practice themselves behind the wheel. While drivers acknowledge that distracted, aggressive, or impaired driving is dangerous, many of them admit to engaging in this behavior on the road.
One piece of data found that 50 percent of people involved in a recent crash admitted to using their phone while driving in the past month.
Kimberly Schwind, the spokesperson for AAA says, “What’s really scary is that the number of people that admit to doing these dangerous behaviors behind the wheel are even higher for those who have recently been involved in a crash. The data shows that people are not altering their behavior, even if it's resulted in a crash.”
AAA is urging drivers not to fall back into their dangerous driving habits when they return to the roads after staying home these past few months. They recommended a few safety tips to follow which include keeping your phone out of sight while driving, slow down your traveling speeds, and always drive sober and alert.