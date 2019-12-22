AAA encourage motorists to slow down and move over on the roads

A recent car accident is causing AAA to remind motorists to slow down and move over. Just last Saturday a distracted driver struck an AAA roadside technician who was helping a member on interstate 70.This is because the driver failed to abide by the slow down and move over law.
This nation-wide law requires drivers approaching a stationary emergency vehicles and tow trucks to slow down and move into another lane. Many times when roadside assistance technicians are helping motorists on the side of the road they don't have a lot of room to work.
That is why AAA is encouraging people to be more aware while driving this holiday season.
“You really need to give them space to work and you can’t do that if you’re not paying attention,” said Kimberly So it’s really important to ditch those distractions, pay attention and make sure that you’re slowing down and moving over for all emergency roadside workers.
AAA believes that following these precautions will help you stay compliant with the Slow Down and Move Over law.