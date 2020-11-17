While the "wait-and-see" travel trend continues, AAA says we can expect a decrease in people traveling for thanksgiving this year.
AAA is projecting a 9 percent drop in people traveling, down from the 2.3 million that traveled in 2019. Although a decrease in travel, there still will be many people on the roadway the whole week. A AAA manager says, we can expect a majority to travel by car because it creates a flexible plan and gas prices are lower than they've been in 15 years. The pandemic definitely has a role to play in the travel and we might see even less if more restrictions are in place.
"We'll definitely see lower numbers," said Cindy Nelson, manager of AAA Lima. "And if you are planning on traveling, make sure you're checking the regulations because they do change at all times. If you're going across state lines, or anything like that, make sure you're reviewing those different regulations with the CDC. You can always contact us and we can help you out with that, as well."
Air travel is expected to drop even more this year. Nearly 50 percent less travelers from last year are expected.