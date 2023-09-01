AAA expects a busy travel weekend as the Ohio State Highway Patrol focusing on keeping those drivers safe

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - There is expected to be a record number of travelers on the road for the long Labor Day weekend.
AAA expects that domestic travel to be 4% higher than last year, with the national average for a gallon of gas is around $3.82. Besides increased traffic on roadways, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is going to put a focus on drinking and driving over the three-day holiday. 2022 was the safest Labor Day weekend, in the last 10 years in the state of Ohio. Last year there was 5 fatal crashes, killing 5 people and four of those crashes included drivers being impaired by drug or alcohol.
The public is encouraged to call #677 if they see drunk or impaired drivers on Ohio roadways.