AAA expects busy travel season despite high gas prices

The pain at the pump is not stopping people from hitting the roads and airways over this long holiday weekend.
AAA is projecting that 39.2 million Americans will be traveling more than 50 miles from home for the Memorial Day holiday, which is up nearly 9% from last year and around the same amount of people that hit the road in 2017. Of that amount, one and a half million will be Ohioans and the travel agency sees this as a good sign for a busy travel season.
"Travel is definitely going to be up, we always look forward to Memorial Day," stated Cindy Nelson, Lima AAA store manager. "It kind of gives us the trend of what the summer is going to look like and despite the high gas prices we're looking for a lot of people on the roads this holiday."
AAA says today's average price for a gallon of gas is $4.59 nationwide, and for Ohio, it is a little less at $4.45. Prices around Lima are coming in below that. But no matter the price, Nelson says that people are ready to travel this year.
"We've seen the past two years, you know people just haven't been able to travel as much as they would like to and that pent up demand is definitely there and people just out on the road making their vacations and just getting out and seeing what they can," added Nelson.
AAA says the highest traffic times and the best chance to experience some delays on the road are Thursday and Friday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be out in full force this weekend targeting drunk drivers, speeders, and other crash-causing violations.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.