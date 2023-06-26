AAA expects record number of travelers over July 4th holiday

OHIO (WLIO) - A record number of people are expected to travel over the July 4th holiday weekend.
According to a recent report from AAA, the organization predicts over 50 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Independence Day weekend. A record number of people are expected to travel by car for the holiday. AAA expects over 43 million to drive to their destinations. That is an increase of almost two and a half percent compared to last year and 4% higher than in 2019. Gas prices are well below what they were this time last year. Air travel is also expected to reach a new record with an 11% increase. Over three million people are expected to travel by bus, cruise, or train over the holiday, an increase of 24% over last year.