AAA: motorists should keep an eye out for school buses on the road

Schools are starting back up again and that means that more buses will be out on the roads.
AAA reminds drivers to give themselves a little extra time when leaving in the morning in case they do find themselves behind a school bus. Drivers also are required to stop when bus lights are flashing and the stop arm is out.
AAA says that recently, they've seen more speeding incidents on the road, and that could be a problem with the school year just starting.
"Maybe people have been quarantined, maybe they've been home for a while, given the situation," said Cindy Nelson, manager of the AAA Lima store. "We're seeing a lot more of those increased speeds out on the road, and with back to school at this time, we definitely don't want to have any wrecks that way."
AAA also warns drivers to look for children who are headed to school on foot or bicycle.