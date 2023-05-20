AAA says Memorial Day travel will be up 7% from 2022

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - If you are planning to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, you are going to see more traffic as you travel to where you are going. AAA predicts that 42.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home during the holiday weekend. That is a 7% increase.
Road trips are up 6% compared to last year. Gas prices will also be lower this holiday compared to 2022 when the national average was more than $4 a gallon. However, car travel this holiday will be shy of pre-pandemic numbers by about 500,000 travelers. But the numbers being higher are a good sign for what the summer travel season will be looking like.
“We are seeing numbers up just across the board, people are planning early,” says Cindy Nelson, Manager Lima AAA Office. “Making sure they got their reservation done a head of time. It is going to be a great summer for travel.”
If you are planning on traveling around America this summer, Nelson has some tips for you to follow.
“It’s the Great American Road Trip this summer and we are glad to have it back,” adds Nelson. “A couple of things, make sure you got your vehicle ready, plan your route, look for those little hidden gems you are going to see along the way. Make sure you get your reservations done early, especially if you are hitting National Parks. You are not going to have much luck finding things last minute.”
Besides road travel, this Memorial day could be the busiest at airports since 2005, with nearly 3.4 million travelers are expected to fly to their destinations, which is an 11% increase over last year. AAA says nearly 2 million travelers will be taking either a bus or train to where they are going. Which is a 20% increase from 2022.