June 21, 2023 Press Release from AAA: Ohio — Summer is here and the heat isn’t far behind it, so AAA urges motorists to maintain a healthy car battery and charging system to avoid unexpected breakdowns.
Regular maintenance and preparedness are essential to prevent vehicle breakdowns. Alongside examining tires, lights, belts, hoses, fluids and windshield wipers, special attention should be given to the battery.
Last summer in Ohio, AAA responded to more than 113,000 calls for Emergency Roadside Service. Nearly 22% of those calls were for battery replacement.
"Many drivers underestimate the impact of extreme temperatures on car batteries,” says Jason Cravens, Battery Service and Sales Manager for AAA Club Alliance. "While the winter cold is a well-known battery killer, summer heat can be even more damaging. If your battery is over three years old, it's essential to have it checked sooner rather than later to ensure it can handle the upcoming heat."
As remote work options have become more prevalent, many vehicles remain idle for extended periods, which can strain vehicle batteries more than daily use.
"Extended periods of inactivity can lead to a weakened battery,” says Cravens. “When a vehicle sits idle, the battery loses charge, and the internal chemistry is negatively affected. To prevent battery degradation, start your vehicle at least once a week and take it for a short drive to recharge the battery fully."
Warm summer temperatures can cause battery fluid evaporation and cable issues, posing additional challenges. Neglecting basic car care can lead to roadside breakdowns, which may cause inconvenience and expose drivers and passengers to increased risk in extreme heat conditions. By proactively maintaining the battery and charging system, drivers can ensure their safety and reduce the likelihood of unexpected breakdowns.
"While certain warning signs like slow cranking or illuminated warning lamps are indicators of a battery issue, not all failing batteries show obvious symptoms," says Cravens. "To avoid a dead battery situation, it's crucial to have your battery tested regularly, especially if it is approaching the typical lifespan of three to five years."
AAA Battery Care Tips
- Time: Use a maintenance charger like AAA’s Battery Tender to keep the battery fully charged and extend its service life, especially for cars driven on short trips or parked for extended periods.
- Heat and Vibration: High temperatures accelerate battery degradation and can physically damage internal battery components. In hot climates, batteries typically last around three years. Properly securing batteries with hold-down hardware minimizes the effects of vibration and prolongs battery life.
- Other Considerations: Malfunctioning charging systems, over- or under-charging, and allowing the battery to go completely dead can all reduce battery lifespan.
- Weak Battery Warning Signs: Slow cranking, illuminated Battery/Charging warning lamp and dim headlights (particularly at idle) can indicate a weak battery. Regular battery inspections and testing are essential, especially for batteries over three years old.
- Choosing the Right Battery: Follow the vehicle manufacturer’s recommendation for the type (conventional or AGM). Match the original equipment’s group number for a secure fit, clearance and no cable/terminal problems. Consider physical size, terminal configuration and CCA or Ah rating to ensure proper fit and function. Avoid installing a battery with lower CCA or Ah ratings than recommended by the manufacturer.
- Quality and Warranty: Purchase batteries from reputable sellers with fresh stock and extended full-replacement warranties.
- Finding Quality Auto Repair: Plan ahead by finding a AAA Approved Auto Repair facility and technician you can trust. AAA.com/AutoRepair provides information on approved facilities that meet AAA’s high standards, ensuring ongoing performance and offering benefits to AAA members.
Many AAA Car Care locations or AAA Approved Auto Repair shops will perform a free battery evaluation to help drivers understand the condition of their vehicle’s battery and charging system. This thorough examination provides insights into the remaining battery lifespan and identifies any necessary repairs or replacements for other components. Additionally, whether stranded on their driveway or on the roadside, AAA Members can have a Mobile Battery Service Technician deliver and install a new battery on-the-spot.
"It's crucial for drivers to be proactive when it comes to battery health,” says Cravens. “Regular battery testing helps detect any underlying issues before they escalate, allowing drivers to avoid the inconvenience and potential risks of a sudden breakdown."
To enhance preparedness, AAA recommends saving emergency numbers, including roadside assistance providers, into your cell phone and maintaining a backup written list of these contacts in your vehicle’s glove compartment.
Additionally, equipping yourself with a well-stocked emergency kit and becoming familiar with the use of safety flares, warning triangles and other essential emergency equipment is crucial for efficiently handling unexpected situations.