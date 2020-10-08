AAA3 and ONU offering free health screenings and flu shots next week

Next week you have the chance to receive free health screenings and flu shots, courtesy of Ohio Northern University’s HealthWise Pharmacy.
The Area Agency on Aging 3 will be hosting the university’s mobile health clinic at their Lima location across from the Walmart on Allentown Road. From 9 to 11 in the morning on Friday, October 16th, the clinic will be offering bone density scans, blood pressure checks, and flu vaccinations. Insurance cards are encouraged for a vaccine, however, the bone and blood pressure checks are open to anyone.
“The flu season is right around the corner. Governor DeWine did remind us and encourage us to consider the flu vaccine this year. I also encourage folks to consider the Area Agency on Aging for those that may need transportation services to healthcare providers or to get their flu vaccinations. So, again just an excellent time for us to be able to offer this event at this time.”
Pre-registration is required to receive services. It can be done by contacting the Area Agency on Aging 3 office at 419-222-7723 or their Health Education Coordinator at 567-204-6900.