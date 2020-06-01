AAA3 joins statewide transportation coalition

The Area Agency on Aging 3 has recently joined in on a statewide coalition, aimed to help older citizens and those with disabilities get better access to transportation.
The Ohio Aging & Disability Transportation Coalition works to inform local and state-level lawmakers on how important it is to include transportation in budgeting, to increase resources and access for Ohioans who are older or have disabilities.
The Agency on Aging already has a few programs in place to help those they serve with transportation needs, and being a part of this coalition only helps with that cause.
"Being at the state level with services for independent living and other disability advocacy organizations just gives us an additional resource to tap into as we continue to look for transportation solutions in our area," said Beca Sheidler, VP of Transportation Services for AAA3.
A 2017 Ohio DD Council survey found that 23% of respondents with disabilities said that they could rarely or never get to work due to challenges with getting some form of transportation.