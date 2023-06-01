AAA3 partners up with the Hardin County Sheriff's Office for a Shred-a-Thon and Drug Take-Back Day

HARDIN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Area Agency on Aging 3 held a Shred-a-Thon and Drug Take-Back Day in partnership with the Hardin County Sheriff's Office.
The event was held in Ada and Kenton, allowing citizens to dispose of drugs and personal documents in a safe manner. June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month and the Area Agency on Aging recognizes that seniors are often targets of scams and fraud. Shredding prevents the risk of identity theft from stolen personal information. The agency's partnership with the Hardin County Sheriff's Office is an easy way to prevent opioid and drug abuse in our community.
"For the drugs, you know people hold on to those for a long time too because they are not sure how to get rid of those. A lot of them you can't just throw away because it can go back into the soil and contaminate things. People holding on to them for so long with knowing we will take them, we dispose of them a proper way so that it won't cause any adverse effects," stated Miranda Van Rooyen, Area Agency on Aging 3.
A Shred-a-Thon is planned for June 15th in Lima at the Area Agency on Agency 3 on 2423 Allentown Road. There are plans for another Drug Take Back Day later this summer.