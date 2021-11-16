AAA3 raises awareness for fall prevention

Area Agency on Aging 3 helped to inform seniors on Tuesday afternoon as part of Fall Prevention Awareness Day.
The agency provided resources like bone density scans and fall risk assessments for local seniors at their location on Allentown Road. This is part of an annual event to help raise awareness for an issue that affects older individuals.
"We hold us event because falls are a real problem for the aging population, and it’s important to spread awareness of this and provide resources to the community," said Ashlin Toland, health education coordinator for AAA3.
Seniors also learned more about the Medical Equipment Loan Program as part of this event.