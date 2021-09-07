AAUW holds annual book fair for a cause

The American Association of University Women held their annual book fair Tuesday afternoon.
Thanks to donations throughout the community, the AAUW were able to hold their biggest event of the year, a book fair at the old Elder-Beerman outlet store at the Lima Mall. This event has been put on for over 50 years and has people from all over the state and even out of state coming to get good deals on books, puzzles, records, CDs, and DVDs. The money that is made from the events goes towards scholarships for women who want to achieve a higher education.
Sue Ann Shaw, AAUW Lima Book Fair Co-Chair said, “We are an organization that strongly believes in education for women, so we want to be able to give them the opportunity to go. So not only do we have scholarships for girls that are graduating from high school, but we also have scholarships for girls who are already in college.”
The event runs through Saturday, with weekday hours of 10 to 8 p.m., and 10 to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Lima Mall is located at 2400 Elida Rd, Lima, OH 45805.