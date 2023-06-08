AAUW is now accepting donations for annual book fair

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - For many years, a community organization has been empowering young women to achieve their education goals through the help of book enthusiasts.

The American Association of University Women is accepting book donations for its annual Labor Day book fair. This event has been a longstanding tradition enabling the organization to give scholarships to numerous young women. Giving away your books can positively impact the group's goal of financially assisting women at all higher education levels.

"We're in the Lima Mall in the old Elder Beerman store. Just pull up and we'll come out with a cart. You can drop off, we take books, record albums, DVDs, we take music, all kinds of things that you may have, books and puzzles, we like to get those too," said Missy Bennett, AAUW Book Fair Committee.

The AAUW is accepting donations of items in sellable condition on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until noon and on Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. until August 24th. The location of the Lima Mall is 2400 Elida Rd, Lima, OH 45805. 

