AAUW still collecting donations for upcoming book fair

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Mountains of books are ready to be sold to help young women in our area.
The American Association of University Women are still collecting donations for their upcoming book fair. Proceeds will go towards scholarships for women in our area going to college to further their education. There is still one week left to drop off any unused or unwanted books. You can drop the books off at the Lima Mall at the former Elder Beerman location Tuesday and Thursday of next week from 9 a.m. to noon, and then on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This year's book haul is looking to be one of their biggest.
"I would say we have upwards of 50,000 volumes of books. And our children's selection is to die for this year, we had to expand that tremendously because we have so many good quality children's books. So teachers, daycare people, anything, come in and shop that," said Sue Ann Shaw, co-chair of the AAUW Book Fair.
Organizers also say that they have a large collection of albums and records also to choose from. The AAUW Book Fair in the Lima Mall is located at 2400 Elida Rd. Lima, OH 45805.