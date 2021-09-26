ABATA Toy Run takes over the Allen County Fairgrounds

Hundreds took off from the Allen County Fairgrounds Sunday for the annual ABATE toy run.

ABATA Toy Run takes over the Allen County Fairgrounds

ABATE of Ohio is an organization dedicated to educating people about motorcycle safety and legislation, but once a year they hold one of the biggest charity rides.

The ABATE toy run brought in nearly 400 bikes to the event raising thousands of dollars towards Christmas presents for families in need. Organizers of the event say that the biker community is always supportive of charity rides like these. 

ABATA Toy Run takes over the Allen County Fairgrounds

Dana Frost, the director of the local ABATE says, “Most of us have been in the same situation that we try to help people out on. They’re looking for a charity ride, and that’s what they do. They just go to a charity ride, spend their money, donate it, and go on and have fun.” 

After the ride through Lima, Delphos, and Spencerville, they headed back to the fairgrounds for food and live music to close out the event. 

 Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Buffalo native trying to get her news on! I’m a Multimedia Journalist here at Your Hometown Stations and I love what I do. Have a cool story idea? I’m in! Just email me at ashelton@wlio.com or message my Facebook page.